President Kenyatta to commission 310MW wind power plant in Marsabit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is Friday set to launch the Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) project in Marsabit County, the largest wind farm in the continent.

The project will inject 310 megawatts of clean energy to the national grid.

It has 365 wind turbines with a capacity of 850 kilovolts each.

The zero-emission project is set to contribute in filling the energy gap in the country as well as enhance energy diversification.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena on Tuesday said the low-cost energy generation plant will contribute to ongoing efforts by the government to lower the cost of electricity.

It will also save 16 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions compared to fossil fuel power plants.

“It is part of the plan by President Kenyatta to hit 100 per cent of clean energy by next year,” she said.