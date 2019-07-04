President Kenyatta, Michael Joseph among speakers at Collymore memorial service

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – Over a dozen speakers are lined up to address mourners at the Memorial Service of late Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Bob Collymore on Thursday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Collymore’s widow Wambui and Ashley Chepkorir, a student at the Safaricom Foundation Academy, are among those scheduled to pay tributes to the celebrated corporate leader at the service being held at the All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi.

Safaricom’s Youth Orchestra and Ghetto Classics will entertain hundreds of Kenyans, among them government officials and corporate leaders, attending the memorial service.

Deputy President William Ruto is among public officials attending the memorial service, other notable public figures being former Vice President Kalonzo and former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is also in attendance.

Kenya Commercial Bank CEO Joshua Oigara will read the eulogium highlighting Collymore’s life achievements.

Interim Safaricom CEO, Michael Joseph, is set to read a poem in honour of Collymore, a man who succeeded him in November 2010 after serving as the company’s CEO for 10 years.

British High Commissioner Nic Hailey will deliver a tribute message on behalf of diplomatic corps.

Others set to pay tribute are Safaricom Board Chairperson Nicholas Nganga, Vodaphone Group CEO Nick Read, and former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Peter Kenneth who will speak on behalf of Collymore’s friends.

The Safaricom Board named Joseph the interim chief executive of the telco on Tuesday after Collymore succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia on Monday aged 61.

The body of Collymore was cremated at the Kariako crematorium on Tuesday.