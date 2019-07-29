Police operation nets 26 after man was slashed to death in Khayega

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – A security operation has been launched in Khayega market, Kakamega County, where a man was slashed to death last week, in a barbaric act that shocked Kenyans following viral video.

26 suspects had been arrested by Monday afternoon, including the area chief and a man who was filmed committing the heinous act as villagers watched.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was accused for being notorious in stealing chicken.

“The victim of the incident has not been identified. His fingerprints have been taken for forensic analysis and identification,” Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said, and warned local authorities of misleading their seniors in a police report that earlier indicated that it was an incident of mob injustice.

“The Government of Kenya condemns in the strongest terms possible, the heinous and outrageous murder of an adult that took place on July 12, close to Khayega market in Shinyalu area,” Matiangi said in a statement.

Police have profiled the area as prone to such incidents according to previous occurrences, but the but the CS has urged the area residents to restrain from taking the law into their own hands and instead work with security forces.

“It will no longer be business as usual in Khayega,” Matiangi warned.

It is understood that the man accused of being a notorious chicken thief had been tied and beaten up by villagers in a mob justice, before the prime suspect emerged and single-handedly hacked him to death.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti on Sunday said the suspect who was filmed slashing the man to death will be charged with murder alongside others found culpable.