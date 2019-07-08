Police in nationwide manhunt for 14 hardcore prisoners on the run   

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8 – A countrywide manhunt has been launched for fourteen hardcore criminal suspects who broke out of a Prisons Department vehicle while on transit to the Industrial Area Remand Prison on Friday last week.

According to police, the suspects are said to have jumped out of the van by cutting metal grills on one of the windows of the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two prisoners were re-arrested and detained moments after jumping out of the vehicle ferrying them from Thika.

The duo sustained bullet injuries after prisons officers shot at them as they fled and are currently admitted to Thika Level Five Hospital.

The two arrested men were picked at Marikiti market where they are said to have been hiding.

They have been identified as James Kamau and Amos Wanyoike Wanjiru.

The suspects who escaped had been arrested in Thika, Juja, Ruiru and Murang’a over robbery with violence incidents.

The suspects on the run are: Sharif Hassan Juma, Davis Jonathan Kimani, Sebastian Mburu, Peter Gitau Macharia, Isaac Nganga Wainaina, Daniel Njuguna, Moses Njoroge and Andrew Kiiti Makau.

Others are Julius Wachira Wambui, Robert Maziwa Mose, Joshua Michael Okundi, Alexander Muriithi Irungu, Samuel Chege Themba, Johnson Kamau Ndegwa, Samuel Ngugi Maina, Ferdinard Omondi Opiyo and Josiah Mwangi Wairimu.