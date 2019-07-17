Parents warned against protecting sex offenders as defilement cases soar in Kisii

, KISII, Kenya, Jul 17 – A national government administration official has warned families against protecting sex offenders amid an escalation in cases of defilement and rape.

Kisii County Commissioner Godfrey Kigochi on Tuesday said incidents of defilement and rape have been on the rise in Marani sub-county with at least two cases being reported every week.

Speaking at a public baraza at Kegogi location Kisii County, Kigochi said Marani has recorded the highest number of defilement and rape cases.

“It is so shocking that the perpetrators are known and they

are safeguarded by the family and community,” said Kigochi.

He decried what he termed as frustrations saying often times families prevail upon witnesses not to turn up in court.

Kigochi encouraged the public to report such incidents and always show up in court for scheduled hearings to help victims get justices.

Marani sub-county Director of Education Simon Lodiang’ole said 200 girls tested pregnant during tests conducted recently. A majority of them are six months pregnant implying they were impregnated during the December holiday.

“We urge the parents to guard the girls and talk to them regularly on sex education,” he pleaded.

“Also we advice the parents to escort the students to school during school opening to avoid such incidents.”