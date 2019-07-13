Over 30 people injured as PSV collides with car along Thika-Garrissa highway

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 13 – Over 30 people sustained injuries on Saturday following a road accident involving a passenger service bus and a private car.

The bus was headed to Mwingi from Nairobi.

Yatta Police boss Joseph Karanja has confirmed the incident that occurred at 10am near Kithimani along Thika-Garrissa highway.

An eyewitness who spoke to Capital FM News said the private car tried to overtake the bus when the accident occurred.

“The driver of the small car was overtaking. For the bus driver to avoid head on collision he tried to veer off the road causing the bus to roll several times,” he said.

Those injured were been taken to Matuu Level 4 Hospital for treatment.