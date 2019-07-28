Outgoing British envoy lauds Kenya sustained graft war

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – Outgoing UK High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey has lauded the government’s sustained effort in the war against corruption.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Hailey who is set to leave office in August said that the recent arrests are an indication of the seriousness in eliminating corruption in Kenya.

The British envoy however, emphasised that for this to be meaningful, the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji needs to build watertight cases that will result in convictions.

“I still think the biggest obstacle to Kenya’s success is corruption and I have worked very hard during my time here on those issues with my team at the High Commission to try and bring people to book for corruption,” he stated. “I think that is the next big step for Kenya to take, to see some big people put behind bars,” Hailey said.

Kenya’s Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge are among top officials charged lately with corruption, with several governors also facing charges.

Rotich and Thugge were charged recently alongside more than 20 other suspects over a Sh63 billion dams’ scandal in which billions were paid out to an Italian firm CMC di Ravenna to construct two dams Kimwarer and Arror in Elgeyo Marakwet where work is yet to commence work in Elgeyo Marakwet four years later.

Both have since been replaced.

Rotich was replaced by Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani while Thugge’s position was taken up by Dr Julius Muia.

Of the 28 suspects in the dams’ scandal, 10 were arraigned in court with the remaining 18 ordered to present themselves to the DCI for processing before they are arraigned in court.