Okoth requiem mass set for Thursday ahead of Saturday cremation

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31- A memorial service for Kibra MP Ken Okoth will be held on Thursday at Moi Girls school, Kibra ahead of final rites set for Saturday.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga said the family and the organizing committee had agreed to transport the body to Kasipul Kabondo for the final funeral rites after the memorial service.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Kibra residents will be given opportunity to view the body and pay their last tribute for their fallen leader who has been hailed by many as ‘selfless’.

“There will be a service tomorrow (Thursday) for Ken Okoth at the Moi Girls where residents will be able to view the body. We understand that there is also another requiem mass for the late governor Joyce Laboso at the All Saint’s Cathedral and so the committee tried to avoid any conflict. The viewing of the body will take place after the service,” said Odinga.

“The body will later be transported to Kasipul Kabondo constituency on Saturday and there will be another funeral service at Rateng’ Secondary school and thereafter, the body will be disposed off.”

He declined to be drawn into discussions on whether Okoth will be cremated or buried, but gave a strong indication of a cremation in his characteristic remarks.

The 41-year-old Okoth succumbed to cancer on Friday last week at the Nairobi Hospital, barely a month after returning back to the country from France where he had sought treatment.

“The rate at which we are losing leaders to cancer is alarming, and I think this is the time we need to quickly come up with legislation both at the Senate and National Assembly to address this as a disaster that is with us now,” he said, “because you can imagine those who are a bit privileged can be able to go India and other advanced hospitals but for the poor, we need to come up with a legislation that can take both the poor and the rich,” Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said, and called for the establishment of an urgent legislation on cancer management following the increased cases.

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who also died on Monday after a long battle with cancer will also be buried on Saturday at her home in Fort Ternan, Kisumu County, according to her family and the organizing committee.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, who chairs the funeral committee said a requiem mass will be held in Nairobi at the All Saints Cathedral on Thursday before the body is taken to Bomet for public viewing.

“The government in consultation with the family are in agreement that the burial will be held on Saturday,” Keter told a news conference on Tuesday night.

“The body will be in Bomet Green stadium until Friday afternoon because Joyce served as a Member of Parliament for Sotik for two terms and she was the Governor of Bomet since 2017 that is why those people have been given quite long hours to view her body before it is taken to Fort Ternan for burial,” Keter added.