Nyakach MP accuses DPP Haji of witchhunt, threatens censure motion

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 15 – Nyakach lawmaker Aduma Owuor who was released on a Sh3 million cash bail after denying abuse of office charges on Friday has now threatened to table a censure motion against Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji whom he accuses of witchhunt.

Owuor who denied abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud the Nairobi County Sh10 million when he served at City Hall’s Acting Director of Legal Service faulted the DPP for sanctioning the improper use of public funds citing the decision taken by detectives to book him a flight to Nairobi following his arrest in Kisumu last Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cannot have a DPP who is going to subject the country to paying a lot of damages, carrying me to Nairobi by flight yet a live in Nairobi and they never told me they require me to record a statement,” he told a public gathering in his constituency on Sunday.

Owuor said the fight against corruption will not be won if the DPP continues engaging in witchhunt.

Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi last Friday ordered Owuor to deposit his passport as part of conditions for his release on bail pending a mention on July 19.

He directed the prosecution to supply Owuor’s defense with witness statements and evidence they intend to rely on during the trial.

Mugambi warned Owuor against interfering with witnesses pending the hearing and determination of the graft case.

According to the prosecution, the former head of legal services at City Hall committed the two offences he was charged with in 2011.

The Sh10 million in question is said to have been paid to Wachira and Wambugu Advocates, contrary to the law.

The prosecution told the court, that they will consolidate the case with a similar one facing former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and 19 others.

“The action arose from the same transactions so the matter will be better suited to be heard together,” the court heard

Kidero is on trial together with former chief officers in his administration over the alleged loss of Sh213 million. They have denied a total of 35 counts on graft-related offenses.