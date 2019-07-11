Nyakach lawmaker arrested over loss of funds during Governor Kidero’s tenure at City Hall

Today 4:11 pm (4 hours ago)
Owuor was arrested in Kisumu by the anti-graft body’s detectives and is currently being grilled over the matter/FILE – COURTESY

By OJWANG JOE, KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 11 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor over loss of funds at the Nairobi County Government during Governor Evans Kidero’s tenure.

Owuor was arrested in Kisumu by the anti-graft body’s detectives Thursday afternoon.

EACC Communications Officer, Yassin Ali, said the lawmaker was being driven to Nairobi for further questioning.

According to the EACC, the monies were lost during Owuor’s tenure as City Hall’s Legal Officer.

Post Views: 91

GET TOP NEWS FOR THE DAY DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX

Latest Articles

More Stories

News Podcasts

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed