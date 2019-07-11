Nyakach lawmaker arrested over loss of funds during Governor Kidero’s tenure at City Hall

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 11 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor over loss of funds at the Nairobi County Government during Governor Evans Kidero’s tenure.

Owuor was arrested in Kisumu by the anti-graft body’s detectives Thursday afternoon.

EACC Communications Officer, Yassin Ali, said the lawmaker was being driven to Nairobi for further questioning.

According to the EACC, the monies were lost during Owuor’s tenure as City Hall’s Legal Officer.