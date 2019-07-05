Nova Pioneer and LAPTRUST Launch Secondary Schools in Eldoret

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Nova Pioneer broke ground for the construction of two new secondary schools located in Uasin Gishu County earlier this week, in a joint partnership with the Local Authorities Pensions Trust (LAPTRUST) who have leased the land.

The institutions will be a boys and girls school respectively; set to be complete and ready for intake by January 2020. They will offer the Kenya National Curriculum, delivered in world-class teaching methods that develop character, skills and connection, preparing students to lead and innovate in the 21st century.

Speaking at the event, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago welcomed the investment in the county, committing the support of the county government to the project.

“As a nation and county, we have been lagging behind in terms of innovation, to the extent that we seem not to understand the resources we have at our disposal. We believe Nova Pioneer Schools is going to be that catalyst that we need in this century to enable us to realize the enormous resources we have within our boundaries and how to utilize the same” added Governor Mandago.

Nova Pioneer East Africa Managing Director, K. Danae Pauli noted that the move was informed by the rising need for world-class education to compete in today’s world, thanks to technology that has made it a global village.

”We are a Pan-African network because we believe that change that will make a difference in the continent goes beyond a single school. By connecting our students across our network and the world beyond through our international standard education adopting the Kenyan curriculum, we will make the necessary difference in our students lives” added Pauli.

On his part, LAPTRUST CEO and MD Hosea Kili noted that the institution is indeed a welcome move in Eldoret following the establishment of the first Nova Pioneer School in Tatu City.

LAPTRUST, through the partnership, will enhance returns for its members and continue to ensure a healthy funding level for sustainability for the fund. The organisation will own the land and the buildings accordingly.

Located near Eldoret town, the full-boarding secondary schools will be developed separately across 20 acres of land. The facilities will include modern classrooms set-up with technology that enhances learning, boarding facilities as well as grounds for sports and club’s activities.

The partnership between Nova Pioneer and LAPTRUST ensures that the school focuses its resources on its core strength; delivering world class education to transform the lives of all students across its network.

Nova Pioneer’s current schools have had rapid impact. The high school students have won business competitions against university students and developed software applications launched on the Google App store as well as featured strongly in innovation competitions such as Innovate Kenya organized by GM in where their students emerged as some of the finalists in the country, among other major early achievements.

In the months gearing up toward the start of the 2020 school year, Nova Pioneer will be conducting various open days in 2019 to give parents and students a chance to learn more about how to apply for enrolment.