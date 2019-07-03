New Board takes the reins Kenya Red Cross

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – The Kenya Red Cross has announced the election of a new Board to lead the Society for the next three years.

During the election which took place in the Society’s 59th Annual General Meeting held at the Boma Hotel on Friday, June 28, Francis Masika was elected Governor, while Dr Jacqueline Kitulu and Julianne Njeri Kamau were elected First and Second Deputy Governors respectively.

Masika is an advocate of the high court with over 30 years of experience and a long-time member of the Kenya Red Cross Society. Previously, he held several senior positions at the society including those of Legal Advisor and Treasurer.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony for the new board, Masika reiterated his commitment to continue and build on the good work done by the outgoing Governor Dr. Mohamud Said. Dr Said is retiring after serving two, three-year terms at the helm.

“I now inherit a vibrant organization that has grown tremendously. The number of staff both permanent and volunteers has increased, the programs are many and financial base more solid. These achievements could not have been possible without the exemplary leadership of Dr. Abbas and the previous governors. I want to extend my most sincere appreciation to governors Dr Mohamud and Paul Birech who was before him for steering this organization to where it is,” Francis Masika.

It was during Dr. Said’s six-year term which begun in 2013 that the Kenya Red Cross responded to some of the worst emergencies in the country including the Westgate, Garissa terrorist attacks and several natural disasters including the perennial droughts and floods.

The Society has expanded its establishment of business subsidiaries such as the Boma Hotel, a training college Boma International Hospitality College, E-plus-the ambulance company and Switch TV station.