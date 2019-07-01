Nairobi MCAs threaten to boycott sittings over bursary delays

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Nairobi Members of County Assembly have vowed to boycott sittings to protest delayed release of bursary funds amounting to Sh400 million by the Executive.

The City MCAs last Thursday said they will not take any further explanation from the executive, adding they will only attend assembly sessions after the bursary funds have been released.

Led by Kayole Central MCA Jeremiah Themendu, the members have said it is unfair that they issued bursary forms last year, yet another financial year – 2019/20 – has started with no indication as to when bursaries awarded in the 2018/19 financial year will be disbursed.

He accused the executive of setting MCAs up against their electorates.

“Can you imagine we issued forms to parents last year up to now they are still asking where the bursaries went to, this is really bad and I don’t see the need for us coming to this house,” he said during a heated plenary session.

The Assembly’s Minority Leader Elias Otieno said it was wrong for the executive fail to honor its promises to Nairobi residents.

“We have been forced to write letters to schools so as not to send the needy students home, we have now become liars because the period we had promised is over, this is very wrong,” said Otieno.

Hamza MCA Mark Ndung’u called for the sacking of the County Executive Commitee Member in charge of Education, Lucia Mulwa, citing incompetence.

“I don’t know what the Governor is waiting for, he should have sacked this CEC because this is a scandal,” said Ndung’u.

Last Wednesday Mulwa and her Chief Officer Halkano Waqo were taken to task by the Assembly’s education committee over delays in disbursing bursaries.

The committee session turned ugly with MCAs who were dissatisfied with the explanation given roughing up the two county executive members.

Mulwa fled and hid in one of the rooms leaving her Chief Officer Waqo in the hands of the irate members.

Acting Speaker Chege Mwaura who expressed disapproval of the MCAs’ conduct directed the sergeant-at-arms to ensure the protection of persons who appear before committees in future.

Deputy Minority Whip Moses Ogeto termed the physical attack as unfortunate despite there being valid concerns.