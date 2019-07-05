Mutua wants corrupt leaders barred from 2022 presidential contest

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 5 – Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua has called for the enactment of laws to stop leaders who fail to be cleared through lifestyle audits from contesting in elections.

Mutua said on Friday it was obvious that those who cannot account for their wealth have either stolen tax payers money or we’re engaging in illegal activities therefore not fit to hold public office.

The Machakos governor said it was self defeating to hire thieves to take care of national resources as they ended up stealing most of it for personal benefit.

He was speaking at Scott University’s graduation ceremony where he said looters of public resources were well known to the people and should be rejected at the ballot in successive polls.

“You cannot continue hiring thieves to take care of national resources and expect the country to move forward”Mutua said.

The Machakos county executive said the corruption menace was destroying the nation and radical measures were required to check the scourge once and for all.

“As a nation,we have to take a very strong stand against corruption as we are killing ourselves without knowing” Mutua said.

He added that president Uhuru Kenyatta and those who came before him had done well and set a good foundation for the nation and what was needed now was a fresh crop of leaders to take us to the next level.

Mutua said it was on the backdrop of this that he had offered his candidature to contest the presidency in 2022.