Muthaiga police boss in trouble for allowing Itumbi pose for photos with visitors in cell

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – Muthaiga OCS Alphonse Kimengwa has been interdicted for allowing people visiting Dennis Itumbi pose for photos with him in the cells.

Itumbi, the blogger based at Deputy President William Ruto’s office is remanded at the station following his arrest on Wednesday.

He was arraigned in court on Thursday, when police were allowed five days to finalize investigations on allegations that he authored a fake letter on the DP’s alleged assassination plot.

Itumbi denies involvement in the letter, and has sensationally claimed that he has video evidence of a hotel meeting where the plot was allegedly discussed.