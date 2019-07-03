MP Njagua charged with incitement, freed on Sh500,000 cash bail

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 3 – Starehe MP Charles Njagua was Wednesday released on Sh500,000 cash bail after being charged with incitement to violence over hate remarks targeting foreign traders.

Njagua who is said to have made the remarks on June 24 has been in police custody since his arrest outside Parliament on June 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi scheduled the incitement case for hearing on September 4.

The MP’s defense team comprising of lawyers Dancun Okachi, Charles Ongo and Henry Kurauka, strongly opposed an attempt by the prosecution to have the court set stringent bond terms against the accused.

The court disallowed the prosecution’s request on grounds that it had not given sufficient reason for its application for stringent terms.

The investigators disclosed that they had written to the Communications Authority (CA) seeking information regarding Ngagua telephone conversations.

The trial court heard that the team of investigators had seized the MP’s mobile phone and is being forensically examined with the assistance of CA.

“Police are yet to get text messages and Call Data Records relating to the phone number he is been using before time of arrest,” the prosecution said.

A Nairobi magistrate court last Friday allowed police to detain Njagua for three days to enable them complete investigations.

The order was issued by Magistrate Sinkiyan Tobiko, who directed police to detain him at Kileleshwa Police Station.

The Prosecution had asked for two weeks, a request the Magistrate described as ‘unrealistic’.