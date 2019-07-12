MP Awuor released on Sh3mn cash bail after denying graft charges

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Nyakach lawmaker Aduma Awuor has denied abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud the Nairobi County Sh10 million when he served at City Hall’s Acting Director of Legal Service.

Awuor who was arrested in Kisumu on Thursday by detectives from the Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission was released on a Sh3 million cash bail on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi ordered him to deposit his passport as part of conditions for his release on bail pending a mention on July 19.

He directed the prosecution to supply Awuor’s defense with witness statements and evidence they intend to rely on during the trial.

Mugambi warned Awuor against interfering with witnesses pending the hearing and determination of the graft case.

According to the prosecution, the former head of legal services at City Hall committed the two offences he was charged with in 2011.

The Sh10 million in question is said to have been paid to Wachira and Wambugu Advocates, contrary to the law.



The prosecution told the court, that they will consolidate the case with a similar one facing former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and 19 others.

“The action arose from the same transactions so the matter will be better suited to be heard together,” the court heard



Kidero is on trial together with former chief officers in his administration over the alleged loss of Sh213 million. They have denied a total of 35 counts on graft-related offenses.