Motorists to pay more for fuel in the month of July

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Kenyan drivers will start paying more for fuel after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority increased the price of Super Petrol by Sh0.29 to retail at Sh115.39 per litre for the next one month.

Buyers will however be relieved as the price of diesel and kerosene has reduced by Sh0.88 and Sh2.31 per litre to retail at Sh103.88 and Sh101.97 respectively.

The prices are inclusive of the 8 percent Value Added Tax (V.A.T) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation.

According to the Authority, the prices are a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol decreasing by 1.83 percent from US$538.08 per cubic metre in May 2019 to US$528.26 per cubic metre in June 2019.

For the last three months, the price of super petrol has been on the rise while that of diesel and kerosene has been unpredictable.

“Diesel decreased by 3.07 percent from US$535.84 per cubic metre to US$519.39 per cubic metre while kerosene decreased by 5.49 percent US$532.89 per cubic metre to US$503.63 per cubc metre,” Director General Robert Oimeke said in a statement.

In Mombasa, super petrol will retail at Sh112.74, diesel at Sh101.25 and kerosene at Sh99.35 per litre.

Nakuru residents will part with Sh115.86 for super petrol, Sh104.58 for diesel and Sh102.69 for kerosene.

As for Eldoret residents, Super petrol will be 116.86, diesel Sh105.59 and kerosene Sh103.68.

In Kisumu residents will pay Sh116.85 for super petrol, Sh105.58 for diesel and Sh103.67 for kerosene per litre.