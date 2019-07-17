Mombasa taxi driver due in court for forcing minor into oral sex

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 17 – A taxi driver is set to be arraigned in a Mombasa court on Wednesday over allegations of forcing a minor he had picked up from school to have oral sex with him.

Fredrick Njenga, an operator with a local taxi-hailing firm is said to have forced a 13-year-old pupil from Light Academy Nyali to perform oral sex with him.

Police said Njenga had been contacted on Monday evening to pick the Standard 8 pupil from school and drop him home.

According to the boy’s family, the taxi driver allegedly parked the car at the roadside, a few metres from the boy’s home, where he undressed the young boy and forced him into the indecent act.

The boy later narrated what had happened to him to his parents who reported the matter to Nyali Police Station.

Police officers on Tuesday tracked Njenga’s phone signal and traced him to Nyali Mall where he was arrested at around 10am.

The boy was examined at Coast General Hospital, the regional referral facility in Mombasa, and discharged.