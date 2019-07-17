Mexican druglord ‘El Chapo’ sentenced to life in jail

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is escorted by marines as he is presented to reporters in Mexico City soon after his arrest in February 2014/FILE – AFP

By AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE, NEW YORK, United States, Jul 17 — A US court sentenced Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to life in prison Wednesday plus a symbolic 30 years, ordering the former mob boss to pay back $12.6 billion of the proceeds of his crimes. 

Once the world’s most notorious druglord, the 62-year-old former co-leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel was convicted in February of crimes spanning a quarter century, including trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana into the United States.

