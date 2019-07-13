Methamphetamine pills concealed as headphones intercepted at JKIA

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13 – Customs and Border Control officials on Friday intercepted a consignment of methamphetamine pills concealed as headphones at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Commissioner of Customs and Border Control Kevin Safari issued a brief statement confirming the incident but did not divulge more details as to the value of the pills.

“Methamphetamine pills concealed as headphones intercepted by Customs and Border Control officials at JKIA,” Safari tweeted.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant mainly used as a recreational drug as is some cases as a second-line treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

According to the World Health Organisation, the pills contain a combination of stimulants and caffeine.

It is an addictive stimulant drug that strongly which stimulates the central nervous system.

According to the US-based National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIH), methamphetamine, if abused, alters brain structures involved in decision-making and impairs the ability to suppress habitual behaviors that have become useless or counterproductive.

“These changes in brain structure and function could explain why methamphetamine addiction is so hard to treat and has a significant chance of relapse early in treatment,” reads a report by NIH.

JKIA being East Africa’s largest airport is usually prone to drug trafficking among other trans-national organized crimes.