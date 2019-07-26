MCA files censure motions against Kisumu Finance, Tourism executives

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 26 – A county assembly lawmaker has moved notices of motion to impeach two members of the Kisumu County Executive Committee (CEC).

Kajulu MCA Roy Samo on Thursday moved a motion to impeach Achie Alai, CEC Member for Tourism, Sports and Culture and her Finance counterpart Nerry Achar.

Samo moved the Achar impeachment motion on behalf of Kolwa East MCA Steve Owiti.

“Nerry Achar has violated the Constitution in terms of budget making processes,” he said.

Speaking to the press after tabling the notices of motion, Samo said the county is static and blamed the finance executive member for the mess.

He said budget implementation has stagnated due to lack of seriousness on the side of finance head at the county.

Samo said most contractors who have rendered services to the county have not been paid for unexplained reasons.

He further noted that the tourism county executive member has also failed to come clear on what has been done with funds allocated on her docket.

Samo said the two CeC members have failed the county.

The notice of motion gives a seven-day notice to the county executives to respond to allegations against them.

“We have decided as a House, so we have given them seven days to come clear on all the matters that we are going to bring as charges,” he said.

Samo said the decision was taken by the Assembly to restore the image of Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o’s administration which he said has dimed due to poor performance by his cabinet.

The MCA said the people of Kisumu had great expectations on Governor Nyong’o’s administration, but the current happenings have left the electorates bitter and disappointed.

He singled ongoing demolitions in the city without any prior arrangements made to resettle the affected traders.

“Some of the issues the county has done at present are some of the things that they were not elected to do,” he said.

Samo said time is now ripe for the Governor to convene a forum with residents and leaders of the county to chart the way forward on tackling issues facing the lakeside city.

“The Governor needs to sit down with the leadership including us in the Assembly because we represent these people so that we talk about these things, otherwise destroying people’s property like that without giving an alternative is one of the worst things we can do to the people who elected us,” he said.