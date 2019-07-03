Maraga swears in tribunal to investigate 3 senior judges

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Chief Justice David Maraga on Wednesday presided over the swearing in of a tribunal established to investigate the conduct of justices Njagi Marete, Martin Muya and Lucy Njoki Waithaka.

The tribunal was gazetted by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 4.

Maraga called on the tribunal which will be chaired by Justice Alnashir Visram to undertake their mandate fairly and without fear or favour.

“I want to congratulate you once again and urge you to do your duty as you have sworn without fear or favor bearing in mind that you are serving the people of Kenya. It from the people of Kenya that all the authority comes from and uphold the independence of the Judiciary,” Maraga said.

“If you find that the judge has not committed what he or she is being accused of, it is your duty to say so and if he or she is indeed guilty; it is also your duty to say so. Judiciary is independent but that independence comes with accountability.”

Visram who will lead a team of eleven members said the formation of the tribunal is an important process of constitution.

“I would like to assure the people of Kenya on behalf of my members and myself that we will perform our duties faithfully and in accordance with the oath that we have taken today. We pray that our God Almighty may guide us and take charge of these proceedings. We hope that we will conclude these proceeding as expeditiously as possible,” said Visram.

Others who were sworn in include, Lawyer Paul Nyamondi who will be the lead counsel of the tribunal, Justices Peter Kariuki and Josiah Musili who are the joint secretaries among other seven justices.

Employment and Labour Relations Justice Marete’s ouster bid arose from a petition filed by the Kenya Tea Growers Association (KTGA) and others private firms at Kericho Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The Judge is accused of issuing orders which had the effect of setting aside the orders of a fellow Judge of a similar jurisdiction being fully aware of the existence of the orders.

After hearing the matter, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) under Maraga’s leadership found that the petition had disclosed gross misconduct, bias, impartiality and breach of the Constitution and Judicial Code of Conduct on the part of the judge.

Justice Muya’s petition was filed by NIC Bank which was the defendant in a case between Alfred Kipkorir Mutai & Kipsigis Stores Ltd -vs- NIC Bank Limited in Bomet in 2016.

JSC found that after numerous adjournments the judge granted an injunction and reserved the reasons thereof for a period of 5 months.

The JSC found Justice Muya’s actions to be in total disregard of the pleas by the NIC Bank that the motor vehicles that had been given to it as security were being sold, and were eventually sold thus occasioning loss to the bank.

The Commission found that the petition had disclosed bias, abuse of office, incompetency and gross misconduct in the manner in which the judge handled the matter.

Lady Justice Waithaka of Environment and Land Court is accused of issuing two conflicting judgments in a petition filed by Philip Kipyegon Lelei in Kericho, and Jonathan Kimutai Mibei, vs Philip Kipyegon Lelei, in 2008.

The Commission found the petition seeking her removal disclosed impropriety on her part.