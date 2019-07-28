Man filmed hacking a suspected chicken thief to death in Shinyalu arrested

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 28 – A man filmed hacking a suspected chicken thief to death in Shinyalu, Kakamega county has been arrested.

The man, identified by police as Evans Lichoti Shiundu, was arrested alongside three others by detectives dispatched from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi.

DCI boss George Kinoti told Capital News beat that the suspects will all face murder in court tomorrow.

Kinoti said he acted as soon as the video went viral, in which the prime suspect is seen hacking the man as dozens of shocked villagers watched.

“It is barbaric and shocking,” Kinoti said, “all those suspects will be in court tomorrow (Monday).

It is understood that the man accused of being a notorious chicken thief had been tied and beaten up by villagers in a mob justice, before the prime suspect emerged and single-handedly hacked him to death.