Magoha to launch countrywide CBC review, commission study on learners’ achievements

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 15 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha will Monday launch the County Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) Quality Dialogues across the country.

Stakeholders will discuss the improvement of learning outcomes and the overall quality of education.

The exercise will be taking place in eight regions simultaneously with Prof Magoha flagging off the Nakuru regional dialogue.

During the launch, Prof Magoha will also release critical findings of five studies on monitoring learner achievements which was conducted by the Kenya National Examinations Council.

The dialogue will also be conducted in Embu, Nyeri, Kisumu and Kakamega on Monday Tharaka Nithi, Kericho, Siaya, Busia Uasin Gishu, Baringo and Kajiado, onm Tuesday.

Stakeholders will also review the status of learning outcomes among learners at basic education level.

CBC for early years education was rolled out in pre-primary 1 and 2, and grades 1,2 and 3 across the country early in January this year.