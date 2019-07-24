LSK decries non-inclusion of lawyers in JSC’s list of proposed appellate court judges

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has voiced criticism over the recently concluded listing of appellate court judges by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

LSK has faulted the panel’s choice of 11 judges who names have since been forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointment saying the list does not bring out diversity of experience from the bar, bench and academia.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to LSK, 40 percent of the appointments ought to have been reserved for members from private practice and academia but only 9 percent of those recommended from the recent interviews were selected.

LSK Chairperson Allen Gichuhi said in a statement on Wednesday “not a single candidate from the courts of equal status made it to the list”.

Courts of equal status are Environment and Land Court, and the Employment and Labour Relations Court

“In all fairness, while appreciating that JSC has discretion in the interview process, we recommend future appointments to the Appeals Court to provide a ratio from the High Court, courts of equal status and from the bar,” Gichuhi added.

High Court judges who names were forwarded for appointment include Justice Odunga George Vincent, Lady Justice Ngugi Grace Mumbi, Justice Odunga George Vincent, Justice Korir Weldon and Justice Msagha A Mbogholi.

Others are Justice Tuiyott Francis, Lady Justice Omondi Hellen Amolo, Lady Justice Nyamweya Pauline, Justice Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Justice Kibaya Laibuta and Justice Joel Mwaura Ngugi.

Macharia Njeru, the newly elected representative of LSK in the JSC raised objection on the list faulting the commission for disregarding a proposal to include at least two lawyers in the lest.

The Court of Appeal currently has 19 judges with JSC seeking to increase the number to 30.

The Law Society of Kenya Representative to the commission Macharia Njeru has, however, opposed the list saying the commission disregarded his proposal to include at least two lawyers.