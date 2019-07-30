Leaders united in mourning Laboso, the amiable Bomet Governor who succumbed to cancer

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – News of the death of Bomet Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso spread like a wildfire, barely a few days after the death of Ken Okoth, the Kibra legislator who also died of cancer.

Leaders of all cadres flocked the Lee Funeral Home, where the body of Laboso was taken shortly after she breathed her last at Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She returned back to the country recently from India where she had sought treatment after the United Kingdom.

A sombre mood suddenly enveloped the morgue as leaders flocked in to view Laboso’s body, perhaps to confirm the sad reality that she is no more.

While the leaders arrived in top of the range vehicles some complete with chase cars and outriders, commoners walked from Nairobi Central Business District and nearby areas like Uhuru Park and in no time, a crowd had formed outside the mortuary where they were addressed by their leaders.

While some could be seen speaking in low tones, others mainly close family members, staff of the fallen governor or friends broke into tears.

A killer disease that that is cancer which leader after another declared must be tamed, in statements often heard the most whenever it claims an influential leader.

Just how long this rhetoric will go on remains to be seen in the fullness of time.

A month ago when Guyana-born Bob Collymore, the Safaricom Chief Executive Officer, succumbed to cancer, it was made a chorus on how fast the government should expedite a legislation to tackle the monster that’s harvesting Kenyans both the rich and the poor in equal measure.

But that chorus ended as soon as Bob was cremated and a requiem mass held in his honour bringing together the country’s top leaders-President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and many more others who proclaimed serious steps that must be taken to save kenyans from cancer.

The most synonymous was equip public and private hospitals to save Kenyans the trouble of travelling out to seek cancer treatment.

But three weeks down, the Kibra MP succumbed and even before he could be buried, he was followed three days later by Laboso.

“We have reports that up to 60 MPs are seeking cancer treatment and this a disaster,” Mike Sonko, the vocal Nairobi Governor said in mourning Laboso. [we have not been able to verify the number given]

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka was more particular, insisting on the need for the Senate and National Assembly to fast track a legislation to manage cancer.

Laboso’s widower Dr Edwin Obonyo said the Governor fought the disease for long, admitting the family had (deliberately) kept it as a secret to avoid causing panic.

“She has suffered for a long time. But she didn’t want it to deter her from working,” Dr Obonyo said, standing next to DP Ruto, and other leaders at the Lee Funeral Home.

Ruto mourned Laboso as an amiable leader and a peacemaker who was always devoted to her work.

“I have been very close to her and visited her several times in hospital, she has fought a hard battle,” he said, and recalled their last conversation a week ago, in what was immediately contradicted by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga who said Laboso was too sick to recognise anyone a week ago.

“I visited her in hospital but she could not even recognise me,” Odinga said, describing her as a “democrat who believed in human rights.”

For the Deputy President, Laboso was a woman who “curved a path of women’s advancement and was at the forefront of championing peace and harmonious relationships among all communities. During her stint as Deputy Speaker, she moderated parliamentary debate with impartiality and shrewdness.”

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka said Laboso was a humble and hardworking servant of the people.

“Laboso will be remembered as one of the greatest trailblazers of women’s empowerment in Kenya, having served as Deputy Speaker of the Kenya National Assembly, before being elected as one of the only three female County Governors during the 2017 General Election,” the Wiper leader said.

Nominated Member of Parliament Wilson Sossion, who heads the teachers union, said she will be remembered as a leader who invested heavily on improving the education sector in Bomet County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent his condolence message to the family, describing Laboso as an astute leader whose leadership style will be missed not only by her constituents but the country at large.

The President said, “the cruel hand of death has robbed our nation of a bold and illustrious leader who loved and served her country with distinction.”

“Governor Laboso was an outstanding and courageous servant leader who stood out as an icon of women leadership in our country. As a scholar, who transitioned into political leadership, she will be remembered for her passion for education especially for the girl-child, an area where she initiated and supported numerous projects not just in Bomet but across the entire country.”

Laboso was the second Governor for Bomet County having defeated Isaac Ruto in the 2017 elections.

She joined politics after her sister Lorna Laboso, the then Sotik MP, died in a plane crash.

She won the seat on an ODM ticket which she ditched in 2013 to join Ruto’s United Republican Party (URP) in defending her seat.

In 2013, she was elected Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly.

In the 2017 elections, Laboso opted to vie for the governor’s post, in a successful campaign that floored incumbent Isaac Ruto who had become a thorn in Deputy President Ruto’s flesh.

Lorna leaves behind a widower and three sons.