Lawyer Karanja Kabage’s autopsy due Monday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – An autopsy will on Monday be conducted on the body of businessman Karanja Kabage who died last week while driving on Southern Bypass, Nairobi.

Vomit collected from him will form part of the basis of investigations into the cause of his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police handling the case said, “early reports indicate that Kabage might have suffered a heart attack while driving.”

According to witnesses, Kabage’s vehicle veered off the road, along the Southern Bypass, slowed down, appeared to be making a U-turn before slightly hitting the pavement.

Witnesses said the lawyer was still talking when he was evacuated from his vehicle which was slightly damaged.

Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai said upon the intervention of a taxi driver and a Good Samaritan who stopped, Kabage asked to be taken to the Nairobi hospital, where he arrived unconscious.

“A taxi driver stopped and joined another good Samaritan. The victim requested to be driven to Nairobi Hospital,” Mutyambai said in a statement issued by Police Spokesman Charles Owino on Saturday.

Efforts by doctors to resuscitate him proved futile.