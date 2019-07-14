Kirinyaga Governor ties knot in traditional ‘ngurario’ ceremony

By MARGARET NJUGUNAH, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru is officially off the market!
The governor, now Anne Mumbi Waiganjo tied the knot in a traditional Kikuyu wedding to her love, city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo at a ceremony held at Kiamugumo Primary School in Kirinyaga.
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga were some of the attendees of the ‘Ngurario’ – traditionale Kikuyu wedding.
Dressed in casual African attires, the two leaders joined other attendees in celebrating the new couple.
Post Views:
30
GET TOP NEWS FOR THE DAY DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX