Kirinyaga Governor ties knot in traditional ‘ngurario’ ceremony

Today 2:23 pm (1 hour ago)
President Uhuru Kenyatta with the newly weds Governor Anne Mumbi and Kamotho Waiganjo during their traditional wedding ceremony/PSCU

By MARGARET NJUGUNAH, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru is officially off the market!

The governor, now Anne Mumbi Waiganjo tied the knot in a traditional Kikuyu wedding to her love, city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo at a ceremony held at Kiamugumo Primary School in Kirinyaga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga were some of the attendees of the ‘Ngurario’ – traditionale Kikuyu wedding.

Dressed in casual African attires, the two leaders joined other attendees in celebrating the new couple.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga congratulates the newly weds Governor Anne Mumbi and Kamotho Waiganjo as Kalonzo Musyoka looks on/PSCU
President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka join in a song during  Gov. Anne Mumbi and Kamotho Waiganjo’s traditional wedding ceremony.

 

 

