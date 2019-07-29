Kimosop, 8 others charged with Sh63bn dams’ scandal

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 29 – Former Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director David Kimosop and 8 others were on Monday charged with corruption in the Sh65 billion Kimwarer and Arror multi-purpose dams’ scandal.

The suspects were paraded before Anti-Corruption Court Chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti, where they denied several counts ranging from abuse of office, engaging in unplanned projects, receiving bribes among other economic crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first group of ten, included former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, who also denied the charges and were freed on bond terms ranging from Sh750,000 to Sh50 million.

The court had earlier warned that it will issue warrants of arrest if the suspects failed to surrender to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for processing.

Developing story…