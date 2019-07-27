Kibra residents say Ken Okoth was their hope on development

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Kibra residents on Saturday described the death of area MP Ken Okoth as a major loss to the Constituecy, citing his education programs.

“Ken Okoth has really helped us in Kibra. We feel a great deal of sorrow for his death. We are really affected as parents because he has helped our children,” one resident stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will remember him for the work he has done for us like building schools for our children, buying buses and he was really concerned for the education of the youth,” Mercy Ouma, a resident said.

Okoth succumbed Cancer on Friday, three weeks after returning from France where he was seeking treatment.

“Since he came into office, there has been a lot of development in Kibra especially in the education of the youth. That is what I am going to miss a lot,” another resident James Okello said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen are among a host of leaders who led Kenyans in condoling with the family of the departed Legislator.

In his condolence message, President Kenyatta said the country has been robbed of an astute lawmaker who touched the lives of many Kenyans.

Muturi mourned the Kibra legislator as a great leader and a very progressive lawmaker who has left a transformational legacy in his almost 7-year tenure at the helm of constituency.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho said Kenya had lost a brave and robust young legislator and a brave warrior who always stood for the rights of his people and fought a brutal battle with Cancer.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Senators Mutula Kilonzo and Murkomen said the MP will be greatly missed adding that his battle with cancer has been a real encouragement to people living with cancer.