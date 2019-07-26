Kenyatta, Ruto, Raila mourn Kibra MP Okoth as a progressive leader

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi are among leaders who stood with Kenyans in condoling with the family of departed Kibra legislator, Ken Okoth.

Okoth, 41, succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday hours after being admitted to an Intensive Care Unit at the Nairobi Hospital.

In his message of condolence, President Kenyatta said the country has been robbed of an astute lawmaker who touched the lives of many Kenyans.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have this afternoon received the sad news of the death of Kibra MP Hon. Ken Okoth. Death has robbed us of an astute legislator. May God comfort his family, friends and indeed all Kenyans during this difficult period of mourning,” said the Head of State in a message released through State House’s twitter handle.

“Okoth had a dogged personality, tenacity that elevated him among his peers and gave him an invincible aura. His battle with cancer exemplified his bravery, endurance and strength in adversity. Condolences to his family, friends and the people of Kibra. Rest in Peace,” DP Ruto tweeted.

Speaker Muturi also mourned the Kibra legislator as a ‘great leader and a very progressive lawmaker’ who has left a transformational legacy in his almost 7-year tenure at the helm of constituency.

“Ken was a visionary, indefatigable and exceptional legislator whose commitment to House and constituency duties is unmatched.”

“It is unfortunate that his demise comes at a time when we all looked forward to his recovery and comeback to the National Assembly after his return to the country recently. While we at the Assembly have lost a valuable comrade, Kenya and indeed Kibra constituency, has lost a great patriot. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said the House Speaker.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyongo, Senators Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni) and Ladema Ole Kina (Narok) said the MP will be greatly missed adding that his battle with cancer has been a real encouragement to people living with cancer.

“Ken Okoth was in a class of his own in so many ways. He was not a conformist or an apologist. He was brave to share his health status and came back home for one last public function looking so frail. He suffered bravely. Go well bro. Kenya will miss your wit,” Senator Kilonzo Junior stated.

“Ken Okoth battle with cancer has been a real encouragement to people living with cancer. Comrade Ken will be greatly missed by his Kibra Constituents, the ODM party family and the country at large. My condolences,” said Governor Nyong’o.

“Goodbye my Friend Ken Okoth I will miss your brilliant brain. R.I.P,” added the Narok Senator.

Murkomen said Okoth exemplified greatness.

“Go well my brother Hon. Ken Okoth. You exemplified greatness. You radiated love. You were brilliant. You served your people well. You bore the burden of that monster with grace and strength. You will forever remain an inspiration to many. Fare thee well Mhesh!,” said the Senate Majority Leader.