KARA-funded poll shows graft, nepotism on the rise in counties

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – A new study sponsored by Kenya Alliance of Resident Associations (KARA) has shown a 36 per cent increase in graft cases in counties.

The survey conducted by Ipsos in five counties listed nepotism in second place at 14 per cent.

Other challenges impeding devolution according to the report released on Wednesday include unequal distribution of resources, poor service delivery and poor infrastructure.

“Kenyans are also concerned about increased insecurity at 2 percent, poor education system and poor health services,” Ipsos’ Public Affairs Director Hilda Kiritu said during the release of the first edition of the survey.

The service delivery index survey commissioned by KARA was carried out in Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Mombasa and Kisumu.

1,320 people, living in urban and rural areas in the counties were contacted between June 24 and 28.

The survey sought to evaluate the ease of doing business in the counties.