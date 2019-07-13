Justice sector players urge increased rights awareness to address wrongful convictions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – It is a story of five teenagers in New York City who were wrongfully arrested and convicted after the rape of a Central Park jogger, some two decades ago.

“When They See Us” is a four-part American movie that narrates how the teenagers spent years behind the cells despite being innocent.

The boys would be coerced to give false confessions and only retracted their statements after they were given legal representation.

Years later, the real culprit who was serving a jail sentence for another crime, made a confession that vindicated the teenagers albeit too late.

An incident that happened in the United States but one that keeps on reoccurring in Kenya more so against youthful Kenyans living in informal settlements.

On Saturday, various players within the criminal justice system visited the area on an enlightenment mission and screening of “When they See Us” movie, one that resonates with the locals perfectly well.

Stakeholders who spoke to Capital FM News on the sidelines of the event said Kenyans suspected of committing crime are still exposed to unfair treatment, as a result jeopardizing the delivery of justice.

They said fear and lack of awareness by suspects on their rights are among major impediments in the course for pursuing justice, more so at the police station, where initial investigations commence.

Kibera Law Courts Senior Principal Resident Magistrate Barbara Ojoo said other than extractions of statements from suspects, authorities often ignore the legal requirement for the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

“You will find that in the Criminal Justice System, people are keener about the numbers. The numbers of people who are convicted, placed on probation and so on. We do not take a step back and look at these people as human beings first,” she said.

As a remedy, she said the judiciary now has guidelines on bonds and bails to avoid the perception that the highly rated in the society are favoured.

“We may not get it right always but are working on it. Bond is a very emotive issue. We sat down and we now have a standard bond system as a judiciary. We are still working on it and we welcome feedback,” the magistrate said.

She further added that the Judiciary is now providing, “lawyers for people who cannot afford them. We are also trying to raise legal awareness amongst our clients. We also lobby in partners such as Legal Resource Foundation.”

She was speaking in Dandora on Saturday, during the Amnesty International Kenya sponsored screening of “When They See Us”, a Netflix series showing a story of wrongful arrest and conviction of five teenagers in New York City after the rape of a Central Park jogger 20 years ago.

“It is important that we instill that ingredient of being human,” she stated.

On his part, Kisii Law Court Senior Principal Resident William Oketch said there is a need for cooperation among players with the criminal justice system, in a bid to ensure all loopholes that might result to Kenyans being denied their rights are sealed.

“Our only salvation is to stick to the rule of law,” he said.

“Courts should not be feared. They should be a place where people know that we are going to sort an issue of evidence, mutual respect, and truth. The golden trend is the criminal trial process is that you would rather let a hundred people go free than convict one innocent person.”

Renee Ngamau, the Chairperson of the Amnesty Kenya Board pointed out that as depicted in the series, many Kenyans mostly in informal settlements areas, are victims of wrongful prosecution while others have been killed even before they can defend their innocence.

During panel discussions, the Judiciary was put on the spot for issuing hefty bail terms that cannot be executed by suspects which then defeat the intended purpose.

Also raised were incidents where a suspect file mysterious get lost, and as a result languish in prison.

Other than locals and tens of human rights defenders, also present during the screening included Principal Prosecution Counsel, Office of the Director of Public Prosecution Duncan Ondimu.

He said with the adoption of the multi-agency approach, Kenyans stands a better chance to get justice but insisted that the players must invest in creating awareness more so on the rights of suspects.