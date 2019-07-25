Judge issues arrest warrant against Governor Nyong’o over contempt

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 25 – The High Court in Kisumu on Thursday ordered the arrest of the city’s Governor over contempt of court.

Lady Justice Tripsisa Cherere issued warrants of arrest against Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his sister Risper Nyagoy after they failed to pay a Sh400,000 each ordered by the judge on May 23 after they were found to be in contempt of court.

The judge directed Kisumu County Commander Benson Maweu effect the arrests while committing the duo to a month of civil jail each.

“Warrant of arrest has been issued and be executed by the Kisumu County Commander,” Cherere ruled.

The two were required to appear in court for the hearing of a dispute over an estate.

They were last year directed to present accounts for their father’s estate after their nephews sued them for disinheriting them of a multi-million estate left by the late Hesbone Shimei Nyong’o.

Nyong’o’s nephews; Geoffrey Omondi and Kenneth Odhiambo sued the two for failing to include their families in the list of beneficiaries in their late father’s multi-million estate.

During court proceedings on Thursday, Rodgers Mugumya, an advocate representing the nephews told the court that the duo had committed double contempt of court.

Mugumya claimed that they were disgruntled by the conduct of the Governor and his sister after they failed to comply with the terms of their sentences that were delivered in May.

“We pray that they be committed to civil jail. We are also asking the court to issue a warrant of arrest against the two,” said Mugumya.

An order issued on October 11 last year revoked the administrative certificate that named Nyong’o and Nyagoy as the sole administrators of the expansive estate.

On May 23, however, the court convicted them for disobeying the orders and sentenced them on May 30 with the judge ordering them to either pay Sh400,000 each or each face a month in prison.

In their defense however, Chacha Odera who represented the Governor and his sister sought for more time to allow them to complete an appeal that has been filed at the appellate court challenging the orders that revoked the administrative certificate.

“We will be in court next week. Allow us to come on July 31 after the matter at the court of appeal,” said Odera.