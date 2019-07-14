Integration of Police Officers to Accelerate Reforms in NPS-Matiangi

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – With the merger of Administration Police (APS) into the Kenya Police Service (KPS), the Government says the National police service has “gained irresistible momentum” in its reform’s agenda.

This follows the switch of 23,990 service men and women from the Administration Police Service into the KPS.

Speaking during the integration ceremony held at the National Police Service College (Embakasi A Campus) on Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, said the move is one of the critical milestones in the transformation of Kenya’s policing and the entire security sector.

The CS challenged police officers to look beyond the administrative reforms and reflect the absolute change of organizational culture, attitudes and values envisioned for the Service.

“We must now move from a Police Force to a Police Service…this must be a change the people of Kenya can experience,” he said.

He noted that the “blanket negative civilian review” of police can no longer be excused.

Some 2,000 officers from the Anti Stock Theft Police Unit (ASTU) were transferred to the Administration Police Service.

Matiangi said the government will bank on the new integration framework to solve immediate and historical security challenges in the country like cattle rustling menace in the North Rift region.

“We are going to step up the deployment of these officers to complement community policing efforts to address issues like the perennial cattle-rustling in the North Rift,” he said.

On his part, the Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai allayed concerns that the transfer of officers from one unit to another would create a vacuum.

The IG added that arrangements have been made to ensure a seamless transition so that there is no security breach.

He revealed that the National Police Service has since mapped out all police stations, posts and patrol bases to inform the deployment of personnel and resources.

The merger is part of changes announced on September 13, 2018, by President Uhuru Kenyatta, that included change of uniform to Persian blue, in line with the United Nations recommendations.