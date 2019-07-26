IN PICTURES: Once dilapidated Luthuli Avenue gets new look

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 –What was once a definition of chaos and confusion has gradually but surely turned into a masterpiece, worthy to behold.

Luthuli Avenue, like many other streets within Nairobi’s Central Business District has for years been an eyesore, but not anymore, with the ongoing City Hall-led facelift.

City residents can now comfortably walk along the 450 metres long stretch, with expansive clean pedestrian walkways.

City officials are also in the process of erecting seating benches along the rehabilitated avenue.

About 50 metres wide, Luthuli Avenue also comes with a motorcycle lane, not only to avoid the confusion caused by riders but to also to ensure safety of pedestrians.

To remain true to the saying “the green city under the sun” flowers and trees have been planted, in what has completely changed the Avenue’s landscape.

A spot check by Capital FM News shows people of all nationalities taking a stride along Luthuli Avenue, some seated on the already erected benches, and can be seen scrolling through their phones.

On the other hand, county workers could be seen winding up with the painting of poles while others are watering the flowers.

With the plan to facelift three other streets, Governor Mike Sonko is seeking to change the face of downtown Nairobi.

The transformation is in line with the New Urban Agenda, Sustainable Development Goals and Governor Mike Sonko’s manifesto of changing the face of the city to attract investments and support business.

The Sh24 million upgrade is a joint project by the Nairobi County government and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).