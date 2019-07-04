IN PICTURES: Bob Collymore’s memorial service

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 4 – There were moving tributes and light moments at the memorial service of Bob Collymore, the Safaricom CEO who succumbed to cancer on Monday and cremated the following day.

The memorial was held at the All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi.

Bob Collymore’s portrait displayed at the memorial service.

President Uhuru Kenyatta tickled mourners when he said Collymore had promised to give him something special, which he did not make to collect, as he recalled in his last encounter with him.

But he also spoke of Bob as having been one of his best friend, describing him as a man who had so much love for this country and the successful company he led.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, who was one of Collymore’s close friend, spoke of their whisky moments whenever they visited him at his Kitisuru home.

Acting Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Michael Joseph described Collymore as the strongest man he ever met.

Vodafone Group Chief Executive Officer, Nick Read, eulogized Collymore as a corporate leader who inspired confidence and described his 20-year career in the telecommunications sector as inspirational.

Deputy President William Ruto said Kenya has lost a brilliant corporate leader.

Businessman Dr Chris Kirubi, who is also the Chairman of Capital Group was also present at the memorial.

In an interview with journalists, Kirubi said Collymore was the epitome of success in the corporate world.

The memorial was attended by several other leaders, including Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party’s Kalonzo Musyoka, former Attorney General Githu Muigai, Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia among others.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua emphasized the need for Kenyans to emulate Collymore’s example and embrace the culture of hard work and humility.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who spoke at the memorial service said Collymore was at the forefront in helping the needy, especially the youth in society.

Nic Hailey, the British High Commissioner to Kenya was among the last people to have met Collymore at his home just two days to his death.

The church at All Saints Cathedral was packed to capacity, with hundreds of mourners provided with screens outside to watch the proceedings.