IMLU says merger of APs and regular police will boost accountability

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – The merger between the Administration Police and Kenya Police Service has been hailed as an early Christmas gift for Kenyans and a boost to accountability.

Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) Executive Director Peter Kiama said with the service streamlined, there will be more personnel and resources at their disposal.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Kiama expressed optimism that the merger will also enhance transparency and accountability among the law enforcers.

“You will no longer see AP’s carrying people’s handbags or going to pick kids from school,” Kiama, whose organisation is part of the Police Working Group on reforms, said.

He challenged Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to ensure the merger is linked to community policing, as a way of building trust and confidence between the public and the National Police Service.

“In the past, some AP posts used to have more officers than a police station and yet they are not actively deployed to enforce law and order,” he pointed out.

“The streamlining of the command structure will ensure there are more personnel and even police vehicles for patrols.”

Some more than 20,000 officers are set to join their counterparts within the Kenya Police Service, to form a new unit known as General Duties Officers.

The move is part of drastic changes announced in September last year by President Uhuru Kenyatta, which include change of uniform to Persian blue, in line with the United Nations (UN) recommendations.

The General Duty Officers will be under the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kenya Police).

The Rural Border Police Unit has been transformed into the border police unit with 6,000 officers under the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration).

Regional, county and sub-county police commander posts previously assigned to respective unit commanders were merged to create a single command structure in the regions, counties, and sub-counties.

On Friday, some 200 Administration Police officers in Nairobi will participate in the handing over parade, at a ceremony set to be held at the CID Training School pavilion.

This comes exactly 10 months after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the Persian blue uniform alongside a set of other drastic police reforms, some of which have since been implemented.

“You are therefore directed to withdraw their kit minus high ankle boots, jungle belt, beret, socks, jungle trousers and any other relevant uniform accessories related to Kenya Police Service Uniform,” reads a section of a circular addressed to all regional police and formation commanders.

The AP’s will be required to surrender their old uniform upon receipt of the new ones.

Rift Valley region has the highest number of Administration Police officers set to join the Kenya Police at 6,707.

The officers will be posted to various police stations, while the fate of what used to be the AP police posts is yet to be established.