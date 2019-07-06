IG Mutyambai orders probe into Karanja Kabage’s death

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has ordered for an immediate probe into the death of prominent businessman and lawyer Karanja Kabage, in an accident last night.

Mutyambai said he has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti to look into the circumstances under which Kabage died when his vehicle hit a pavement on the Southern by-pass.

According to police preliminary investigations show that Kabage was driving a Land Cruiser VX from Ole Sereni direction, when he veered off to the wrong side of the road after hitting a pavement.

“A taxi driver stopped and joined another good Samaritan. The victim requested to be driven to Nairobi Hospital,” Mutyambai said in a statement issued by Police Spokesman Charles Owino.

He was pronounced dead at Nairobi Hospital after medics unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him.

There are reports that he may have suffered a heart attack while on driving.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is out of the country on a private visit to Tanzania has mourned Kabage as an outstanding person whose legal practice was unmatched.

“It is painful to lose a great friend at a time like this. I pray that God will give the family, friends and relatives comfort and fortitude at this trying moment,” the President said in a statement issued from State House on Saturday morning.

Kabage is a prominent insurance expert, having served as a director at African Reinsurance Corporation and First Reinsurance Brokers Limited.

He has also served as a board member of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Labour Advisory Board, Energy Regulatory Authority Commission among others.

He was among leaders who attended Bob Collymore’s memorial service at All Saints Cathedral on Thursday.