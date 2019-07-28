GSU officer manning Wilson Airport watch tower shot dead

Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Armed GSU officers outside Dusit complex in Nairobi the terror attack in January 15, 2019. Photo/CFM-FILE.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – A General Service Unit (GSU) officer manning the Wilson Airport watch tower in Nairobi was Saturday night shot dead while responding to a false distress call.

According to police, the officer was shot by four men who had duped him out of the watch tower, while posing as fellow GSU officers. They also stole his AK47 rifle.

His colleague managed to escape with a leg injury but he also lost his rifle to the thugs.

One of the officer is said to have left the tower when he was approached by two men in jungle uniform, who duped him that they wanted assistance after their vehicle which had broken down on the by-pass.

“200 metres from the tower, they were joined by two other men in jungle uniform and a commotion ensued and they were overpowered after gunshots, one of the officers was shot dead and the other was injured,” a senior police officer at Lang’ata police station said.

No suspect has been arrested.

