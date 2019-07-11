Graft proceeds worth Sh2.7bn recovered in four months – EACC

, NAIROBI, Kenya, July 11 – The Ethic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it has recovered graft proceeds worth Sh2.7 billion in the last four months through alternative dispute resolution.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak described this as a positive gain compared to the last five years where assets worth only Sh1.5 billion were recovered.

He pointed to the recovery of a plot in Kilimani which was handed over to the University of Nairobi and stated that the anti-graft body expects more similar cases to be resolved in like manner.

“In the last four months, the Commission has recovered stolen assets worth approximately Sh2.7 billion through ADR as opposed to an average of Sh1.5 billion in the last five years. So, the ADR is working,” he said on Thursday.

“Some of the success stories about ADR in this regard include the recovery of the Kilimani plot next to the Yaya Centre which was handed over to the University of Nairobi,” he stated

He was speaking during the third Africa Anti-Corruption Day Commemoration in Nairobi.

“And then there was about 140 acres of land in Naivasha and we expect more cases to be resolved through this method,” he stated.

“In addition, the Commission undertakes proactive investigations aimed at averting losses of public resources. The information is received mainly from the citizens and the media and so far, the Commission has averted loss of Sh5.8 billion.”

According to EACC Chairman Eliud Wabukala, the aim of the anti-graft body is to “prioritise high impact cases, asset recovery, prevention of corruption and promotion of ethics and standards.”