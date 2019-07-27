Govt to conduct first ever education Joint Sector Review

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – The Government in conjunction with development partners in Education is set to conduct the first ever Joint Sector Review (JSR) of implementation of education policies, plans and programmes in February next year.

According to the Ministry of Education, this is a mechanism for the joint review of results, progress and performance in the implementation of national education sector plans—and done by the host government and development partners who support education.

“The review revolves around access, equity, quality, relevance of education learners are getting from the investments and interventions the Government makes in education. It also examines retention and transitions rates of learners in primary and secondary education,” a statement from the Ministry said.

The statement pointed out that the decision to conduct the review was made during the Education Development Partners Coordination Group (EDPCG) meeting held at Ministry of Education headquarters at Jogoo House on Friday.

The EDPCG, which is chaired by Senior Programme Specialist at UNESCO regional Office in Kenya, Saidou Jallow underscored the importance of the Joint Sector Review in tracking progress in implementing programmes in education to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG4-Education2030, and 2063 Agenda for the Africa We Want.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said collaboration between the Government and organisations supporting education guarded against duplication of efforts.

The Global Partnerships of Education (GPE), is supporting Kenya on USD 88.4million to improve Early Grade Mathematics, targeting over 6 million pupils in the early years of learning.

The project has also seen 40,000 teachers benefitting from new methodologies of early grade mathematics instruction through improved in-service training and regular pedagogical supervision and support.

The Government has benefited from an Early Grade Literacy project for children for over 6million learners funded by the United States Agency for International Development and the British Department for International Development at cost USD53.8 million