Govt to accommodate stakeholders’ views on CBC rollout, Education ministry assures

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 15 – The Ministry of Education on Monday assured the government will accommodate view given by stakeholders to ensure proper implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) as a nationwide stakeholder engagement forums kicked off.

Education Chief Administrative Secretary and Principal Secretary in the State Department for University Education and Research, Prof Collette Suda, said CBC will only succeed if stakeholders’ views and concerns are adequately addressed.

Suda said the dialogue forums that kicked off on Monday will give Kenyans an opportunity to give their input on how best to implement the new curriculum.

“As you are aware the ministry of education ad indeed the entire government is already implementing CBC, in accordance with the Constitution, the ministry felt that it is very important to have stakeholders’ engagement and public participation,” she said during the launch of a dialogue forum at Kisumu Girls High School.

The CAS said Kenyans must own the process and the Ministry of Education will not impose the new curriculum on pupils, teachers and parents.

She said no Kenyan will not be listened to as the ministry strives to get all views and concerns being raised around the new curriculum set to replace the current 8-4-4 system of education.

“The idea is to give the stakeholders an opportunity to express their views on how we should best implement this new system of education,” she said.

Suda said all the views and concerns raised will be looked into critically ahead of a national conference set to be convened by the ministry mid August.

“Anybody who has a brilliant idea on how this new curriculum can be implemented is welcome. There is nobody who will be left out, and that is why we have the hastag, your views matter,” she said.

Suda said the government is fully aware of the challenges that will come with the transition of the new curriculum noting the government was prepared to tackle them.

“We are of the challenges and we continue to address them as we move along and we are going to carry everybody along with us,” she said.