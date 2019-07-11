Governor Waititu files bid to stop EACC probe, claims anti-graft body on fishing expedition

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu now seeks to stop the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from investigating him claiming the agency is on a fishing expedition.

Under a certificate of urgency file at a Milimani Court on Thursday, Waititu also wants officers of the anti-graft body prohibited from conducting future searches and seizures at his homes without a court order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor has also implored the court to direct the anti-graft watchdog to return among other things his cheque books, logbooks and title deeds.

Unless the court grants the orders, Waititu through his lawyer claims he is susceptible to further abuse by the EACC to his detriment.

He claims that search warrants obtained by the commission when its detectives raided his homes in May were illegal and alleged offences and crimes were not particularized in the same.

“The search warrants were formulated and crafted in a manner to be a fall trap and instrument that allowed EACC officials to ransack my houses and belongings” Waititu states.

He goes on to say that the raid conducted on his Runda and Thome estate homes were beyond what was authorized by the court.

“EACC was on a fishing expedition by carrying out an intrusive search and ended up rummaging my personal belongings,” he argues.

In May EACC detective’s raided his two homes over alleged corruption on various procurement processes in Kiambu County.