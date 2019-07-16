Governor Ngilu moves to court as Kitui Speaker declines to authorize spending

, KITUI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kitui Governor Kaluki Ngilu on Monday moved to court to compel County Assembly Speaker George Mutua to allow her access to funds for the devolved unit.

Ngilu went to court after the Office of the Controller of Budget (OCOB) wrote to Kitui County Executive Committee Member for Finance saying funds allocated to the county can only be released after OCOB is furnished with a letter from the County Assembly Speaker.

Kitui Assembly passed the county budget on June 28 but the Speaker is yet to communicate to the Assembly, regarding the approval of the budget, in writing within the stipulated time as law dictates.

Ngilu through suit papers filed on Monday claims the Mutua’s failure to communicate to the Assembly regarding the 2019/2020 approved budget had made it difficult for her administration to access funds from the National Treasury to pay county staff.

Ngilu had sought the reallocation of more funds for payment of salaries after a Sh498 million shortfall occasioned by payment of tax arrears accrued from financial years dating back to 2013.