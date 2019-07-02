Governor Mutua asks CJ Maraga to set time limits for graft cases

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 2 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Tuesday urged the Chief Justice David Maraga to introduce time limits on corruption cases.

Mutua said graft cases should not take longer than a fortnight from the time of indictment to conviction.

He was speaking outside his office after assenting the county’s Sh12 billion budget in an event attended by County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi.

Mutua who is also Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to put up systems in place to ensure tax payers’ monies are not lost to graft cartels in this financial year going forward.

“Most of the money eaten is from the national government and we have to stop it through systems and ensure the culprits are arrested and prosecuted,” Mutua said.

He added that the assented Machakos budget was appropriate for the county residents and would propel the county’s development agenda and boost economic growth once properly implemented.

Mutua said a large chunk of the money would go towards massive water programs and youth empowerment initiatives to stimulate employment.

“I thank the county assembly for showing good leadership by passing the budget which is a reasonable one and will accelerate development and service delivery to the people,” the Machakos chief executive said.

The governor however added that revenue collection has to be intensified and the budget implemented prudently for the sake of posterity.

Mwangangi said the County Assembly will support the executive when it came to issues pertaining to the well-being and good of the people.

The function was also attended by the county’s Deputy Governor and County Executive Committee Member for Finance, Francis Maliti, Assembly Majority Leader Mark Muendo and Assembly Clerk Felix Mbiuki.