Governor Kinyanjui vows to propel Nakuru municipality to city status despite political resistance

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 10 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has vowed to proceed with plans to transform the municipality into a city despite resistance by political leaders in the county.

Reacting to sentiments by a section of Nakuru leaders led by Senator Susan Kihika to have the process delayed by ten years, Kinyanjui said the city status milestone will unlock Nakuru’s economic potential and no leader should oppose the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders opposed to the city status have cited unpreparedness.

He asked Nakuru residents to remain focused and review the implementation of his 2017 manifesto come 2022.

He urged his constituents to avoid the ongoing divisive politics in the country.

On Monday, during a debate on Nakuru’s elevation, all the elected MPs from the 11 constituencies in Nakuru County, Senator and Woman Representative claimed that Nakuru municipality was not ready to become a city.

In their 10-point memorandum, the MPs said the upgrade should be delayed by 10 years.