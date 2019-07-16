Governor Kimemia signs Sh6.5bn spending Bill, earmarks Sh1.9bn for development

, NYANDARUA, Kenya, Jul 16 – Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia on Monday signed the 2019/20 financial year Appropriation Bill mandating the County Treasury to spend Sh6.5 billion.

The Bill has earmarked Sh 1.927 billion for development expenditure with the County Assembly set to receive Sh782 million to fund its operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transport and public works department is set to get Sh738 million.

Sh200 million will go towards the purchase of equipment for the construction of roads.

Other sectors set to benefit include agriculture which will get Sh312 million, trade and industries Sh337 million, water and irrigation Sh226 million and education Sh190 million.

Thanking all stakeholders who have been involved in the budget making process, both at the Executive and the County Assembly, Governor Kimemia noted that the budgeting process had demonstrated exemplary organic harmony between the two arms of government which can only translate to better services to the people.

“This is a people’s budget which addressed issues and allocated resources through a thorough process of public participation – money is earmarked for people-identified projects which have a direct impact on their lives and I’m grateful for the support shown by the County Assembly, and their departmental committees, in preparing this budget,” the Governor added.

The 2019/20 budget is generated from the National Government transfers of Sh4.86 billion, Own Source Revenue of Sh600 million, revenue generated from health facilities at Sh30 million and conditional grants worth Sh1.02 billion.

“This financial year, we are starting the implementation process immediately and it is my expectation that we shall have completed execution of large part of the projects by end of December this year,” Governor Kimemia added.

The county chief announced that Ward Development Committees will be established to help in the monitoring of county projects to ensure there is value for money.

The committees, the Governor added, will be tasked with professional management of the projects and will ensure full compliance with the set requirements and specifications for projects.

“These are not political committees but professional entities mandated to ensure Mwananchi (the citizen) gets services delivered as required. They will run with the support of the local Members of the County Assembly and the Ward Administrators to ensure there is value for money, timelines and other indicators are met,” Governor Kimemia added.