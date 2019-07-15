Former TV presenter Esther Arunga to be sentenced Thursday for lying about son’s death

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 –Former KTN presenter, Esther Arunga Timberlake, has admitted to misleading the police about the death of her three-year-old son, Sinclair in Australia.

Arunga is said to have lied about circumstances under which her son suffered fatal injuries at a family home she jointly owned with husband, Quincy Timberlake, in Brisbane Australia, in June 2014.

Arunga, 38, is now set to be sentenced on Thursday, according to the Australian Associated Press.

Timberlake, was on Monday charged with the murder of the three-year-old boy with his mother Esther Timberlake pleading guilty to being an accessory to the murder.

According to the news agency, a Crown prosecutor told the court Arunga called emergency services just before 2am on June 18, 2014, when the controversial murder occurred.

The prosecutor told the court the 38-year-old told the court she Arunga told the paramedics her son had fallen down the stairs, but has since admitted that it is Timberlake who punched the boy’s stomach several times.

An autopsy however, revealed that Sinclair died “as a result of a severe blunt force such as punching or stamping or similar,” the AAP reported on Monday.

His injuries, the agency reported, were inconsistent with a fall.

Boyle told the court Arunga diverted attention from her husband for almost a month and that she only changed her story after Timberlake was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility.

“She told police she went into the bathroom on the night of June 17 to find Quincy hitting Sinclair in the stomach,” AAP reported.

“He then threw him against the wall,” Arunga is quoted as having told investigators.

According to Arunga, Timberlake kept saying “there’s a devil in his (Sinclair’s) stomach, I have to get it out”.

The former news presenter told the court she was afraid to speak because she was afraid of Timberlake who had a strong arm which even an adult couldn’t withstand a punch from.

“I was terrified of being alone and I felt terrible because my husband was sick as well,” she told police.